Wildfire sparks panicked evacuations in Los Angeles suburb

LOS ANGELES: A ferocious wildfire in a Los Angeles suburb burned buildings and sparked panicked evacuations on Tuesday (Jan 7), as hurricane-force winds tore through the region.

Frightened residents abandoned their cars on one of the only roads in and out of the upscale Pacific Palisades area, fleeing on foot from the almost 1,200ha blaze engulfing an area crammed with multi-million dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Firefighters used bulldozers to push dozens of vehicles - including expensive models like BMWs, Teslas and Mercedes - to one side, leaving many crumpled and with their alarms sounding.

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley said despite the chaotic evacuation, there were no immediate reports of any deaths or injuries.

Hundreds of firefighters swarmed the area, attacking the blaze from the ground and from the air, while crews worked in steep terrain to cut back vegetation and create firebreaks.

Around 30,000 people were ordered to evacuate the fast-spreading flames, which levelled multiple homes as they leapt large distances.

"We are not out of danger," said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone, at an afternoon press conference, adding that the winds are expected to pick up.

Across town, on the northern edge of Los Angeles, another fire broke out in Eaton Canyon, near Pasadena, quickly consuming 80ha on Tuesday night, according to Angeles National Forest officials.