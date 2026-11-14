US loses measles-free status after continued spread of the disease: Report

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has revoked the United States' measles-elimination status, ending a 26-year run after determining the country failed to halt continuous transmission of the highly contagious virus for more than a year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday (Nov 13).

The international health body did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment on the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

The reported decision by the Americas branch of the World Health Organization (WHO) comes as the US battles the highest number of measles cases it has seen in more than three decades.

Some 7,500 people in the US have been infected with measles and 13 have died since 2025. That period coincides with falling immunisation rates and rising vaccine hesitancy under US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr., who has for years spread doubts, without scientific evidence, about the safety of measles vaccines.