WASHINGTON: The United States lost its hard-fought measles elimination status after 26 years, the Pan American Health Organisation said on Tuesday (Nov 17), as the country failed to curb the continuous spread of the highly contagious virus ​for more than a year.

Bolivia and Mexico have also lost their measles elimination status, the Americas arm of the World Health Organisation said.

"While this is a significant setback, countries are already taking action to bring their outbreaks under control. Bolivia, Mexico, and the United States are implementing measures to strengthen vaccination, surveillance, and outbreak response," PAHO Director Jarbas Barbosa said in a media briefing.

Measles elimination status is more than just a public health designation, he said. It signifies that the virus has circulated for a prolonged period, putting people at risk of preventable illness, hospitalisation and death.

"PAHO's ruling formalises what was already plainly visible. The US has lost the ability to control measles," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Centre for Health Security.

The United States is battling the highest number of measles cases it has seen in more than three decades. Some 7,700 people in the US have been infected with measles and 13 have died since 2025. The overwhelming majority of cases have been among people who were not vaccinated.

To regain its measles elimination status, PAHO officials said the US must submit a corrective action plan that outlines the strategies and measures it will implement and then prove it is free of the virus for a period of 12 months.

The US is expected to submit its plan in the coming weeks, said Dr. Daniel Salas, executive manager of PAHO's Special Programme for Comprehensive Immunisation.