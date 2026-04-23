Louisiana man charged over the gun used in massacre of eight children

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday (Apr 21) charged a Louisiana man with illegally possessing a firearm and lying to federal agents after the weapon was used in Sunday's massacre of eight children in Shreveport.

Police say Shamar Elkins used that gun to kill seven of his own children, plus a nephew, ranging in age from three to 11.

Police said Elkins also shot his wife, the mother of several of the children, who was hospitalised with serious injuries, and another woman. Police fatally shot Elkins during a vehicle chase, officials said.

Prosecutors charged Charles Ford, 56, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and making false statements to federal agents, the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana said in a statement.

The firearm linked to the charges - a short-barreled, AR-style weapon - was the same one Elkins used in the attack, prosecutors said.