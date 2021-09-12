Twenty years after 9/11, one of the last US Marines killed in Afghanistan comes home

LAWRENCE, Massachusetts: US Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario returned to her hometown in Massachusetts in a casket on Saturday (Sep 11), one of the last American service members killed in Afghanistan during a war set in motion exactly two decades ago by the Sep 11, 2001 attacks.

Several hundred people gathered near the Farrah Funeral Home in Lawrence where Rosario's remains arrived in a black hearse with a police motorcycle escort.

Marines in dress uniform carried the casket into the funeral home, as veterans in the crowd, some of whom had not worn a uniform in years, snapped to attention.

"We came out because she is a hero to us," said Mary Beth Chosse, who waited for several hours with her 12-year-old son, Gavin. Chosse's older son is a Marine on active duty.

"Sergeant Rosario's sacrifice and bravery should always be remembered."

Rosario, 25, was among 13 US service members killed in an Aug 26 suicide bombing outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan's capital Kabul. She was helping to screen evacuees at a checkpoint at the airport's Abbey Gate when the bomb ripped through a crowd. Scores of Afghans also were killed in the attack.

The last US troops left Afghanistan four days later.

About 7,100 US military personnel have been killed in conflicts tied to the Sep 11 attacks, with about 2,500 of those deaths happening in Afghanistan, according to the Costs of War project at Brown University's Watson Institute. The financial cost of those conflicts runs to nearly US$6 trillion, according to the project.