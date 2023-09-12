Logo
US marks Sep 11 attacks with Pentagon, World Trade Center site events
A New York City Fire Department firefighter stands at the Firefighter memorial, on the day of the 22nd anniversary of the Sep 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York City, on Sep 11, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)
Family members of a victim visit the Pentagon Memorial on the 22nd anniversary of Sep 11, 2001 attacks, in Washington, on Sep 11, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)
People walk at One World Trade Center on the day of the 22nd anniversary of the Sep 11, 2001 attacks, in New York City, on Sep 11, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)
People comfort each other during the reading of the names, on the day of the 22nd anniversary of the Sep 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, in New York City, on Sep 11, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)
12 Sep 2023 03:46AM (Updated: 12 Sep 2023 03:49AM)
WASHINGTON: Americans paused on Monday (Sep 11) to remember the Sep 11, 2001, attacks, 22 years after hijackers seized control of four jetliners and crashed them into the twin towers of New York's World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

President Joe Biden was flying to Alaska to conclude a five-day trip to India and Vietnam, and was to deliver remarks to more than 1,000 servicemembers, first responders and their families at a military base in Anchorage.

Biden's decision to hold the event in Alaska, instead of Washington or New York, was a departure from what has been presidential custom.

Vice President Kamala Harris and other officials joined families of those who died on the two planes that hit the towers and on the ground at the 9/11 Memorial - which occupies the footprints of the downed buildings - to remember the horrific day.

Also at the New York event was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

His front-runner rival in the race, former President Donald Trump, issued a video vowing "we will never, ever forget" the 9/11 victims.

Across the Potomac River from Washington, top US military leaders held their annual event at the Pentagon.

In Shanksville, Pennsylvania, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff laid a wreath at the memorial for United Flight 93. One of the four hijacked planes crashed into the ground there after a passenger uprising.

The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people and prompted then-President George W Bush to launch a "global war on terror" that included a military assault on Afghanistan to find al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Bin Laden eluded capture until he was killed in a US raid on his Pakistan compound in 2011 ordered by then-President Barack Obama.

The 9/11 attacks were the worst assault on US soil since the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where 2,400 people were killed.

Source: Reuters/ec

