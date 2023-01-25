Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US may drop opposition to sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine: Officials
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US may drop opposition to sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine: Officials

US may drop opposition to sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine: Officials

US soldiers stand with Polish and US flags near M1A2 Abrams tank outside a hall of 30th International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce, Poland, on Sep 5, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel)

25 Jan 2023 02:08AM (Updated: 25 Jan 2023 02:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The United States, in a reversal, appears to be dropping its opposition to sending M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine and an announcement could come as soon as this week, two US officials told Reuters on Tuesday (Jan 24).

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they were not aware of a final US decision to send the Abrams to Ukraine, a move that could encourage Germany to follow.

The Pentagon could not be immediately reached for comment.

Such a decision by the United States would come just days after Washington argued against sending the Abrams, despite demands from Kyiv and public pressure from Berlin as it faced calls to send German-made Leopard battle tanks.

Ukraine says heavily armoured Western battle tanks would give its troops more mobility and protection ahead of a new Russian offensive that Kyiv expects in the near future. They could also help Ukraine retake some of the territory that has fallen to Russia.

US officials had said that the Abrams was tough to maintain, hard to train Ukrainians to operate, and ran on jet fuel - making it a poor choice for this phase of the war.

The disclosure about the softening US position came the same day that Poland said it had submitted a formal request asking Germany to allow the re-export of its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrat party has been holding back, wary of moves that could cause Moscow to escalate further.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.