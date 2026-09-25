CNN, MS NOW, Politico allowed back in White House after judge's order 

District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled overnight that revoking the White House press credentials of the three media outlets "likely violated their constitutional due process rights".

Reporters for CNN, MS NOW and Politico who attempted to return to the White House early Thursday ahead of a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping were initially turned away by the Secret Service but were allowed in later around midday.

Journalists from other outlets surrounded CNN's tent on the White House driveway and filmed reporter Betsy Klein as she reported live following her return. "Welcome back," several journalists said.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico had requested an urgent court hearing on Thursday after their reporters were initially barred from the White House despite the judge's order.

In his ruling, Kelly took issue with how the White House went about expelling the three news organisations.

"The 'general rule' is that 'individuals must receive notice and an opportunity to be heard before the government deprives them' of a constitutionally protected interest," the judge said.



Trump has long attacked media that have aired critical coverage of him, repeatedly blasting the press as the "enemy of the people."



The Republican president barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House on Friday for distributing what he called "fake news" and "fiction and lies".



They filed a joint lawsuit asking for a temporary restraining order against the ban on the grounds that it violates the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which upholds the right to a free press.



Ahead of the ruling, the Department of Justice had argued that Trump can "control reporters' access to restricted presidential areas, such as the Oval Office".



"Access to the White House is a privilege - not a right," it said.