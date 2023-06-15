US media split on Trump reflects divided nation

NEW YORK: Americans tuning into the Donald Trump drama faced alternate TV realities: a candidate persecuted by a "wannabe dictator", according to Fox News - or a man so "dangerous" that he didn't deserve airtime over at CNN.

The split screen treatment of the former president and Republican 2024 frontrunner after his appearance before a Miami federal judge on criminal charges on Tuesday (Jun 13) reflected divides right through US society.

To the right-wing media-sphere, as for most of the Republican Party, President Joe Biden, not Trump, is the man who should be hauled into court.

Not only do Republicans and their media backers - including the powerful Fox News network - play down allegations that Trump broke multiple laws in illegally hoarding top secret national security documents at his Florida estate.

They portray the entire case as concocted to stop Trump from challenging Biden in next year's presidential election.

"Wannabee dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested," read a Fox News strapline, or chyron, under split footage showing Biden and Trump shortly before 9pm on Tuesday.

One side featured Biden speaking at an unrelated White House event. The other showed live coverage of Trump at his golf club in New Jersey, where he regaled adoring supporters with his conspiracy theories about being a victim of injustice.

But over on CNN and the clearly left-leaning MSNBC, that incendiary New Jersey speech didn't get aired live at all.

"Frankly, he says a lot of things that are not true and sometimes potentially dangerous," star CNN anchor Jake Tapper told viewers.