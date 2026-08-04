Michigan reports first US deaths in cyclosporiasis outbreak

A cyclosporiasis outbreak that has grown into the largest on record in the United States has caused its first known deaths, two people in Michigan, the state's health department said on Monday (Aug 3).

Cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by the Cyclospora parasite, is generally not life-threatening. Michigan, citing medical records, said the two who died had significant underlying health conditions that may have been affected by the disease and related dehydration.

An FDA investigation linked the outbreak, now in nine states, to iceberg lettuce sourced from privately held Taylor Farms operations in central Mexico and served at Yum Brands-owned Taco Bell. The lettuce has been recalled, but authorities are still seeking other potential sources.

Epidemiologists suspect multiple outbreaks, and it was not immediately clear whether the people who died were sickened from Taylor Farms iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants, or from another yet to be identified source.

US cyclosporiasis cases have climbed to record levels this year, with the current outbreak among the largest caused by foodborne illness in recent US history.

It has also hurt consumer confidence, lowering lettuce sales and visits to restaurant chains such as Sweetgreen and Chipotle.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), whose surveillance lags state reporting by several weeks, has recorded 6,707 laboratory-confirmed cases nationwide as of Jul 28, along with more than 11,500 suspected cases not yet confirmed through laboratory testing. State counts run higher because the CDC excludes probable cases.