A United States House panel asked Microsoft on Wednesday (Nov 18) to brief lawmakers on a report which said the company could allow the Chinese firm ByteDance to use OpenAI models through Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.

Technology news outlet The Information reported that Microsoft was nearing a US$500 million deal with ByteDance.

The chairman of the House Select Committee on China, John Moolenaar, said the panel wanted more details "given serious concerns over American companies helping China catch up to the US in the AI race".

"Microsoft takes misuse of its AI services seriously and is committed to enforcing its terms of service, complying with applicable laws, and honouring its partner agreements," a Microsoft spokesperson said, adding that the company does not comment on confidential customer negotiations.

Washington has stressed the need for the US to be ahead of China in the AI race. In recent weeks, media reports about former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with a suspected Chinese spy have increased scrutiny on technology business ties.

Moolenaar, a Michigan Republican, said it was unacceptable for Microsoft, as a Pentagon contractor, to sell AI services to ByteDance.

"Microsoft should not sell AI tools to ByteDance," Moolenaar said in a statement.

"Leading American technology companies should not be playing both sides of the US-China AI race."

Microsoft is also pursuing deals to sell OpenAI models to other Chinese businesses, including Alibaba, according to the Information report.

OpenAI prevents most Chinese firms from using its AI, but Microsoft has the rights to sell OpenAI's technology and does not impose the same restrictions, the Information said.