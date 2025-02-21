US Mideast envoy says Trump's Gaza plan is about better prospects, not eviction

He said that the war between Israel and Hamas has left much of Gaza destroyed and littered with unexploded ordnance, and it was impossible to see how people could return.



"It's going to take a lot of clean-up and imagination, and a great master plan, and that doesn't mean we're on an eviction plan when the President talks about this," Steven Witkoff told the FII Institute event.



"It means he wants to shake up everyone's thinking and think about what is compelling and what is the best solution for the Palestinian people.



"For instance, do they want to live in a home there, or would they rather have an opportunity to resettle in some sort of better place, to have jobs, upside and financial prospects," he added.