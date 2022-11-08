Republican sweep in US midterm elections will impact Biden's policies and presidential race, say experts

PARTY LEADERS

President Biden’s disapproval rating of 53 per cent shows that he is not running a very popular administration, said Professor Donald DeBats, Flinders University’s head of American Studies and visiting scholar at the University of Virginia.

He cited former presidents Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama as presidents who were popular.

“I think that's partly because he's prone to talk off the cuff and not carefully enough. And when there’s an economic crisis as there is, that doesn't work very well.” said Prof DeBats.

On the other side of the political divide, his Republican counterpart Trump has also been on the campaign trail, drumming up support for his party’s candidates.

However, the value in his brand remains in question.

“Trump's problem is he is seen and criticised by many Americans, even his supporters, as being overly divisive. He tears the country apart,” said Professor William Schneider, professor emeritus at George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government.

The deep division is also happening in the Republican Party itself, he noted.