Democrats pick up US Senate seat in Pennsylvania as Fetterman defeats celebrity doctor Oz

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania: President Joe Biden's Democrats picked up a key United States Senate seat in swing state Pennsylvania, boosting their chances of retaining their razor-thin majority in the upper chamber of Congress.

Media projections early on Wednesday (Nov 9) showed that John Fetterman, the state's lieutenant governor, defeated celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, a Republican who had the endorsement of former president Donald Trump.

It has been one of the most heated and closely contested races of the US midterm elections.

Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke he suffered during the campaign, will take over the post vacated by retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey - making good on Democrats' hopes to flip the seat and better their chances to retain Senate control.

"We held the line ... We did what we needed to do," the 53-year-old Fetterman, dressed in his trademark hoodie, told a cheering crowd in Pittsburgh.

"This race is for the future of every community all across Pennsylvania," he said.

"For every small town or person that ever felt left behind, for every job that's ever been lost, for every factory that was ever closed."