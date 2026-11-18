WASHINGTON: Democrat Mary Peltola won Alaska's US Senate race on Tuesday (Nov 17), projections from US media showed, defeating Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan and giving her party its ninth flip of the midterm elections and a commanding 56-44 Senate majority.

Peltola won 50 per cent of first-place votes to Sullivan's 46 per cent, enough to clear the 50 per cent threshold and avoid additional rounds under Alaska's ranked-choice voting system.

Trump won Alaska by 13 percentage points in 2024, but voter frustration with the high cost of living and the state's strong independent political streak put it back in play for Democrats.

"As a lifelong Alaskan who has dedicated my career to serving our state, there is no greater honour than having Alaskans’ support in our fight to take on corporate greed, lower costs, and put Alaska first," Peltola said on X after media projected her victory. "Thank you, Alaska. Let’s get to work."

Alaska's isolated communities can make its election counts unusually lengthy. The race was further complicated by allegations that Democrats helped recruit an independent candidate as a spoiler.

Two other candidates were on the general-election ballot: Republican Gerry Heikes, a drywall contractor, and Dan J Sullivan Jr, a retired schoolteacher running as an independent.

Republicans alleged that Sullivan Jr was recruited to confuse voters who supported the incumbent senator and unsuccessfully sought to remove him from the ballot, arguing he was not a "good faith" candidate. Alaska's Supreme Court rejected that argument.