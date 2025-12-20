US military to stop shooting pigs and goats as a way to train medics for the battlefield

WASHINGTON: The US military will stop its practice of shooting pigs and goats to help prepare medics for treating wounded troops in a combat zone, ending an exercise made obsolete by simulators that mimic battlefield injuries.

The prohibition on “live fire” training that includes animals is part of this year’s annual defence bill, although other uses of animals for wartime training will continue. The ban was championed by Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Florida Republican who often focuses on animal rights issues.

Buchanan called the change “a major step forward in reducing unnecessary suffering in military practices.”

“With today’s advanced simulation technology, we can prepare our medics for the battlefield while reducing harm to animals,” he said in a statement to The Associated Press. “As Co-Chair of the Animal Protection Caucus, I’m proud to continue leading efforts to end outdated and inhumane practices.”

Buchanan’s office said the Defence Department will continue to allow training that involves stabbing, burning and using blunt instruments on animals, while also allowing “weapon wounding," which is when the military tests weapons on animals. Animal rights groups say the animals are supposed to be anesthetised during such training and testing.

The Pentagon referred comment on the new policy to the Defence Health Agency, which oversees the training. The agency said in an email that it's looking into the new ban.

Groups such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals declared victory, saying the change will spare the lives of thousands of animals each year and “marks a historic shift toward state-of-the-art, human-relevant simulation technology.”