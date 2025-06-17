US military boosts Middle East 'capabilities' amid Israel-Iran conflict

WASHINGTON: The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz was leaving Southeast Asia on Monday (Jun 16) after cancelling a Vietnam visit, as the Pentagon announced it was sending "additional capabilities" to the Middle East amid a ramp-up of the Iran-Israel conflict.

At 1.45pm GMT (9.45pm, Singapore time), the carrier was travelling through the Malacca Strait toward the Indian Ocean, according to Marine Traffic, a ship-tracking site.

A Vietnamese government official confirmed to AFP that a planned reception aboard the USS Nimitz on Jun 20, as part of the ship's expected Jun 19 to Jun 23 visit to Danang, had been cancelled.

The official shared a letter from the US embassy announcing that the Defense Department was cancelling the event due to "an emergent operational requirement".

The movement of one of the world's largest warships came on day four of the escalating air war between Israel and Iran, with no end in sight despite international calls for de-escalation.

Hours after the US embassy letter, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the United States was reinforcing its military presence in the Middle East to enhance its "defensive posture."

"Over the weekend, I directed the deployment of additional capabilities to the United States Central Command Area of Responsibility," Hegseth posted on X.

"Protecting US forces is our top priority and these deployments are intended to enhance our defensive posture in the region."