Trump says US 'armada' heading toward Iran

President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Jan 22) that the United States has an "armada" heading toward Iran but hoped he would not have to use it, as he renewed warnings to Tehran against killing protesters or restarting its nuclear program.

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, say the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided-missile destroyers will arrive in the Middle East in the coming days.

One official said additional air-defence systems were also being eyed for the Middle East, which could be critical to guard against any Iranian strike on US bases in the region.

The deployments expand the options available to Trump, both to better defend US forces throughout the region at a moment of tensions and to take any additional military action after striking Iranian nuclear sites in June.

"We have a lot of ships going that direction, just in case … I'd rather not see anything happen, but we're watching them very closely," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back to the US after speaking to world leaders in Davos, Switzerland.

At another point, he said: "We have an armada ... heading in that direction, and maybe we won't have to use it."