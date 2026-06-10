US military launches new strikes on Iran after Apache downing

WASHINGTON/BEIRUT/DUBAI: The US military said it launched new strikes against Iran on Tuesday (Jun 9) after President Donald Trump vowed to respond to the downing of a US Apache attack helicopter overnight, in the latest escalation between Washington and Tehran threatening a fragile ceasefire.

The US military's Central Command said in a statement that "self-defense strikes" started at 5pm Washington time at Trump's direction.

"The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression," Central Command said in a statement.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a one-way Iranian attack drone brought down the Apache. Central Command has said the two crew members were rescued by a sea drone, in a first, and are in stable condition.