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US military launches new strikes on Iran after Apache downing
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US military launches new strikes on Iran after Apache downing

The US military says the two crew members were rescued by a sea drone and are in stable condition.

US military launches new strikes on Iran after Apache downing

U.S. President Donald Trump looks at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, U.S., June 8, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

10 Jun 2026 01:05AM (Updated: 10 Jun 2026 06:22AM)
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WASHINGTON/BEIRUT/DUBAI: The US military said it launched new strikes against Iran on Tuesday (Jun 9) after President Donald Trump vowed to respond to the downing of a US Apache attack helicopter overnight, in the latest escalation between Washington and Tehran threatening a fragile ceasefire.

The US military's Central Command said in a statement that "self-defense strikes" started at 5pm Washington time at Trump's direction.

"The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression," Central Command said in a statement.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a one-way Iranian attack drone brought down the Apache. Central Command has said the two crew members were rescued by a sea drone, in a first, and are in stable condition.

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Source: Reuters/fs/dy

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Iran war Israel Donald Trump
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