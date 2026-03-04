US debuts LUCAS kamikaze drone in Iran after fast-tracked Pentagon procurement

The United States successfully debuted a low-cost suicide drone in combat in Iran just eight months after its Pentagon unveiling, as the US pushes to accelerate weapons programmes.

The Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drone, manufactured by Arizona's SpektreWorks, was showcased in July 2025 when Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth walked the Pentagon's inner courtyard with more than a dozen companies competing to supply the military with new equipment.

Drones have become central to modern warfare following their effective use in the Ukraine war, including Iran-made Shahed systems flown by Russia that the LUCAS closely resembles.

The sector is also among the most fiercely competitive in the US defence industry, with SpektreWorks vying for Pentagon contracts against major defence primes and a wave of Silicon Valley–backed startups such as Anduril, Shield AI and AeroVironment.

US Central Command said LUCAS drones are modelled after the Shahed.