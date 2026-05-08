US military says it carries out retaliatory strikes against Iran

WASHINGTON: The US military said it carried out retaliatory strikes on Iran on Thursday (May 7), targeting sites it said were responsible for attacking US forces in what it called unprovoked hostilities by Tehran.



It said Iran had launched multiple missiles, drones and small boats as three US Navy destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, Iran's top joint military command said the US had violated a ceasefire by targeting an Iranian oil tanker and another ship entering the Strait of Hormuz, and by striking civilian areas.

"US Central Command (CENTCOM) eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking US forces including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes," the military said in a statement.

It added Iran had launched multiple missiles, drones and small boats as three US Navy destroyers, the Truxtun, Peralta and Mason, transited the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman.

No US military assets were hit by the Iranians, the US military said.

"CENTCOM does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces," the statement added.



US President Donald Trump said on Thursday three US Navy destroyers transited out of the Strait of Hormuz under fire, adding that the American destroyers were not damaged but "great damage was done to Iranian attackers".

"They were completely destroyed along with numerous small boats," he said.