Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US military personnel in Australia air crash, no deaths reported
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US military personnel in Australia air crash, no deaths reported

US military personnel in Australia air crash, no deaths reported

In this photo provided by US Marine Corps, an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron transports ordnance during an Expeditionary Advanced Base Operation (EABO) exercise to Old Highway 101 near Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, on May 25, 2022. (File photo: US Marine Corps via AP)

27 Aug 2023 12:59PM (Updated: 27 Aug 2023 01:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: An aircraft incident involving US military personnel occurred mid-morning on Sunday (Aug 27) during an exercise in Australia's Northern Territory, Australia's Defence Ministry said, while a broadcaster said there were no reports of deaths.

Sky News Australia reported a V-22 Osprey helicopter with about 20 US Marines on board had crashed off the coast of Darwin.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) said multiple military personnel had been rescued from an aircraft crash on the Tiwi Islands, north of Darwin, and that there were no reports of fatalities.

Northern Territory Police were responding to reports of an aircraft crash on Melville Island, the fire and emergency services said in an emailed statement.

"Initial reports suggest the incident involves United States defence personnel and that Australian Defence Force members were not involved," the ministry said in an emailed statement.

It said the incident occurred on Melville Island north of Darwin during Exercise Predator’s Run 2023.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was previously scheduled to hold a press conference at 0520 GMT (1.20pm, Singapore time), his office said.

Related:

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

United States Australia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.