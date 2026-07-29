US military says intercepted missiles launched by Iran

WASHINGTON: The US military said Tuesday (Jul 28) it had intercepted multiple missiles launched by Iran, ending a days-long respite in attacks between the foes.

"At 5.45pm ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on US forces based in the Middle East," Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X.

"All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted," it added, without specifying the areas targeted by Iran.

Both sides had held fire over the weekend, following nearly two weeks of nightly strikes by the United States on Iran, and repeated missile and drone salvos by Tehran targeting Washington's allies around the Gulf.

The mid-July flare-up in fighting came after Iran attacked several ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices had plummeted following the weekend lull in fighting and as US President Donald Trump said there was a "good chance" of progress in negotiations to end the war.