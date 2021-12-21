US mulls reducing COVID-19 quarantine time amid Omicron surge

WASHINGTON: US health authorities are considering reducing the 10-day recommended quarantine period for Americans who test positive for COVID-19 as the Omicron variant tears across the country, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday (Dec 21).

A spike in COVID-19 cases is alarming public health officials who fear an explosion of infections following social mingling over the Christmas and New Year holidays. Omicron now accounts for 73 per cent of US coronavirus infections, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

Breakthrough infections are rising among the fully vaccinated population, including those who have had a third, booster shot. However, Omicron appears to be causing milder symptoms in those people, some of whom have no symptoms at all.

Reducing the CDC's 10-day quarantine recommendation would help asymptomatic people return to work or school, with the proper precautions, Fauci told CNN.

"That's certainly an important consideration which is being discussed right now," said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The measure is being considered particularly in the context of healthcare workers, as the number of COVID cases rises together with the need for healthcare personnel, he said.