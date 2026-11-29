WASHINGTON: US musician and Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love, known for his baritone vocals and eccentric stage presence, died aged 85, US media reported on Saturday (Nov 28).

His death was confirmed to several US media outlets by his publicist without providing further details on where he died or the cause.

"With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family," Love's media representative, Katie Altman, told Variety and Rolling Stone magazine, among several other outlets.

"An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans."

Love was born Mar 15, 1941, in the Baldwin Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles. His mother was the sister of Murry Wilson, the father of his future Beach Boys bandmates.

He co-founded the Beach Boys in 1961 with his cousins Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson, and friend Al Jardine.