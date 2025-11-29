US National Guard shooting suspect to be charged with murder

WASHINGTON: An Afghan national accused of shooting two National Guard members will be charged with first-degree murder, a US official said Friday (Nov 28), after one of the soldiers died of her wounds as Donald Trump pledged to suspend migration from "third world countries."

The announcement marks an escalation in charges facing the assailant, identified as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal who the US media said was part of the "Zero Units", a CIA-backed Afghan paramilitary force.

"There are certainly many more charges to come, but we are upgrading the initial charges of assault to murder in the first degree," Jeanine Pirro, the attorney for Washington DC, told the Fox News program Fox & Friends.

"It is a premeditated murder. There was an ambush with a gun toward people who didn't know what was coming."

Pirro's announcement comes after Attorney General Pam Bondi pledged on Thursday to "seek the death penalty" against Lakanwal, describing him as a "monster."

Pirro said Lakanwal opened fire with a .357 Smith and Wesson revolver on a group of guardsmen on patrol just a few blocks from the White House on Wednesday, the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Sarah Beckstrom, a 20-year-old West Virginia National Guard member deployed in the US capital as part of Trump's crackdown on crime, died from her wounds, the president said on Thursday.

He said the other soldier wounded in the attack, 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, was "fighting for his life."