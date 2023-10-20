US Navy intercepts 3 missiles fired from Yemen 'potentially' at Israel: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: A US Navy ship in the Red Sea on Thursday (Oct 19) shot down missiles and drones that had been fired by Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen, possibly at Israel, the Pentagon said.

Three "land-attack cruise missiles and several drones" were intercepted by a destroyer, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder told reporters. The attack was "launched by Huthi forces in Yemen" potentially toward targets in Israel, he added.

The ship, USS Carney, was patrolling in the Red Sea as part of a heavily reinforced US military presence ordered by President Joe Biden to maintain stability in the wake of war between Israel and the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip.

Ryder said that missiles were fired from Yemen where the Iranian-backed Huthi rebels are at war with a government backed by a Saudi-led coalition.

He said there were no US casualties and that the intercepted missiles likely fell in open water, not over land.

"We cannot say for certain what these missiles were targeting, but they were launched from Yemen, heading north along the Red Sea."

"Our defensive response was one we would have taken for any similar threat in the region," he said.

"We have the capability to defend our broader interests in the region and to deter regional escalation and broader expansion of the conflict that began with Hamas' attack on Israeli civilians."