Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US Navy seizes heroin worth US$4 million from fishing boat in Arabian Sea
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US Navy seizes heroin worth US$4 million from fishing boat in Arabian Sea

US Navy seizes heroin worth US$4 million from fishing boat in Arabian Sea

US service members from coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) and USS Typhoon (PC 5) gather confiscated illegal drugs aboard a stateless dhow vessel apprehended while transiting international waters in the Arabian Sea, Dec 27, 2021. (Photo: AP/US Navy/Handout)

30 Dec 2021 11:32PM (Updated: 30 Dec 2021 11:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANAMA: The US Navy confiscated hundreds of kilograms of heroin from a stateless fishing boat in the Arabian Sea whose crew identified themselves as Iranians, the Fifth Fleet said on Thursday (Dec 30).

"Two US Navy ships seized 385kg of heroin worth approximately US$4 million" from the vessel transiting the Arabian Sea on Monday, said a statement from the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain.

It added that the confiscated drugs were destroyed at sea by US forces.

"The US Navy released the stateless fishing vessel and its nine crew members, who identified themselves as Iranian nationals, after seizing the drugs," it added.

Two weeks earlier the US Navy said it had rescued five Iranian sailors injured in an explosion on their vessel and seized its cargo of illegal drugs.

US sailors confiscated more than two tonnes of hashish, methamphetamine and heroin from that vessel, which was transiting the Gulf of Oman, the Navy said.

US Navy ships in both cases were operating as part of the international Combined Task Force 150, whose members conduct maritime security and counter-terrorism operations to disrupt illicit activities including the movement of personnel, weapons and narcotics.

"In 2021, CTF 150 has seized illegal drugs worth more than US$193 million (at regional wholesale prices) during counter-narcotics operations at sea," Thursday's statement said.

"This is a higher total value than the amount of drugs the task force interdicted in the previous four years combined."

Source: AFP/zl

Related Topics

drugs United States Bahrain crime

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us