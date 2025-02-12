First US Navy ships sail through Taiwan Strait since Trump inauguration

BEIJING: Two United States Navy ships sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait this week in the first such mission since President Donald Trump took office last month, drawing an angry reaction from China, which said the mission increased security risks.

The US Navy, occasionally accompanied by ships from allied countries, transits the strait about once a month. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, says the strategic waterway belongs to it.

China's military said the two US ships, which it named as the destroyer Lyndon B Johnson and the survey ship Bowditch, had passed through the strait between Monday (Feb 10) and Wednesday, adding that Chinese forces had been dispatched to keep watch.

"The US action sends the wrong signals and increases security risks," the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army said in a statement early on Wednesday.

The US Navy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China's military operates daily in the strait as part of what Taiwan's government views as part of Beijing's pressure campaign.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only Taiwan's people can decide their future.