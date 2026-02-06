Blood of US news anchor's missing mother found at crime scene: Police

LOS ANGELES: Detectives searching for the kidnapped mother of a top US TV news anchor said on Thursday (Feb 5) that blood discovered on her doorstep belonged to the missing 84-year-old woman, in the latest twist in a case that has gripped America.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC News "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, is believed to have been kidnapped from her home in Tucson, Arizona, sometime on Saturday night or Sunday morning, sparking a massive hunt and a race against time to find her.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told a packed press conference that initial DNA tests on droplets of blood found at the entrance to Nancy Guthrie's house reveal it is hers.

But four days after her disappearance, he admitted detectives were no closer to finding who was responsible for the woman's abduction.

"Everybody's still a suspect in our eyes," Nanos said.

Guthrie's disappearance has garnered wall-to-wall coverage in US media, with dozens of reporters and camera crews descending on the quiet Arizona suburb where she lives.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had ordered "ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family's, and Local Law Enforcement's, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY".

On Thursday, his press spokeswoman opened her daily press briefing with the subject.

"The president, as you all know, spoke directly with Savannah yesterday and told her that the federal government is here to help," she told the White House press corps.