Waterlogged US northeast braces for more rain after flash floods

NEW YORK: The waterlogged US Eastern Seaboard braced for more rain on Tuesday (Jul 15), after flash floods snarled travel, stranded vehicles and prompted emergency rescues.

A flood warning remained in effect until Tuesday morning for parts of New Jersey, while the slow-moving summer storm was expected to continue showering the Mid-Atlantic region into the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

"A moisture-rich Summer-time airmass over much of the eastern/central US will continue to lead to areas of scattered to widespread thunderstorms capable of heavy downpours and flash flooding," the government forecaster wrote.

Torrential rain inundated parts of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland on Monday night.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency, urging people to stay indoors.

Rescue workers in Scotch Plains, New Jersey waded into gushing floodwaters armed with red flotation devices after several drivers became stranded in the sudden surge, according to footage from CBS.

Authorities across the region, including as far south as Virginia, warned of hazardous driving conditions due to the risk of flash floods.

The NWS urged drivers encountering flooded roads to "turn around".

"Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," it said.