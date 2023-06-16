Logo
US nuclear-powered submarine arrives at South Korea's Busan port
Warships including the US Navy's nuclear-powered USS Annapolis submarine (right), the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier (Ccentre, South Korea's Munmu the Great destroyer (right) and Japan's Asahi-class destroyer (left) during a trilateral anti-submarine exercise in the international waters off the Korean Peninsula, on Sep 30, 2022. (File Photo: AFP/Handout/South Korean Defence Ministry)

16 Jun 2023 11:18AM (Updated: 16 Jun 2023 11:19AM)
SEOUL: A US nuclear-powered submarine has arrived at a port in the South Korean city of Busan, the South Korean military said on Friday (Jun 16).

It is the first time in nearly six years that a submarine classified as "SSGN" by the US Navy, or a cruise-missile submarine, has stopped off in South Korea.

The arrival comes after North Korea fired two short-range missiles off its east coast on Thursday and follows a failed attempt by Pyongyang to launch a spy satellite last month.

In April, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden agreed in Washington to "further enhance the regular visibility of strategic assets" on the Korean Peninsula.

The leaders also agreed that a US Navy nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) will visit South Korea for the first time since the 1980s to help demonstrate Washington's resolve to protect the country from a North Korean attack. There was no timetable given for such a visit.

Source: Reuters/at

