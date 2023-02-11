US shoots down unidentified, car-sized object flying over Alaska

Some lawmakers criticised the president for not shooting down the Chinese balloon sooner. The US military had recommended waiting until was over the ocean out of fear of injuries from falling debris.

The Pentagon and the White House declined to give a detailed description of the latest object, saying only that it was far smaller than the Chinese balloon.

US officials declined to speculate about what the object might be, even after a day of observation, raising questions about what kind of object could be so difficult to identify by experienced US pilots and intelligence officials.

The Pentagon said it was first detected on Thursday using ground radars. F-35 aircraft were then sent to investigate. It was flying at about 40,000ft (12,190m) in a north-easterly direction, posing a risk to civilian air traffic.

The object was shot down off the coast of north-eastern Alaska over frozen US territorial waters near the Canadian border. Officials said it would be far easier to retrieve pieces of the object from the ice than it was with the Chinese balloon, pieces of which sank in the ocean when it was shot down.

UNMANNED VESSEL

Ryder said American pilots who flew alongside the latest object before it was downed determined that no human was aboard. He added it was incapable of manoeuvring and did not resemble an airplane. Ryder and other officials would not say whether it could simply be a weather balloon or another type of balloon.

"It wasn't an aircraft per se," Ryder told a news briefing.

The F-22 shot down the object at 1.45pm EST (2.45am Singapore time).

Asked why Biden's authorisation was necessary, Ryder acknowledged that the US military commander overseeing North American airspace had the authority to shoot down objects that posed a military risk or risk to the American people.

"In this particular case, it was determined that this posed a reasonable threat to air traffic," Ryder said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it closed some airspace in northern Alaska to support Department of Defense activities.