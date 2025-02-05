US officials defend Trump's call for Gaza relocation amid backlash

Trump “is looking for solutions to help the people of Gaza have normal lives while the Gaza Strip is being rebuilt, and he is trying to look at this in a realistic way,” the official added.



Five Arab foreign ministers and a senior Palestinian official sent a joint letter to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday opposing the idea of displacing Palestinians from Gaza. It was signed by Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Palestinian Authority,



Trump first floated the suggestion of Jordan and Egypt taking in Palestinians from Gaza shortly after his Jan. 20 inauguration. When asked if he was suggesting that as a long-term or short-term solution, the president said: "Could be either".