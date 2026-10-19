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US officials visit Palestinian village after settler attacks on diplomats
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World

US officials visit Palestinian village after settler attacks on diplomats

UN bodies and most countries deem the settlements illegal under international law, but Israel rejects this, viewing the territory as disputed rather than occupied.

US officials visit Palestinian village after settler attacks on diplomats

US Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Riley Barnes visits the Christian Palestinian village of Taybeh near Ramallah, a day after Israeli militant settlers attacked a French mayor and European diplomats during olive harvest, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Oct 18, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman)

19 Oct 2026 02:43AM
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TAYBEH, West Bank/JERUSALEM: US diplomats visited a Christian Palestinian village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Sunday (Oct 18) following attacks by militant Israeli settlers on European diplomats and an American photojournalist in the previous two days.

Riley Barnes, assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor, Brian Burch, US ambassador to the Holy See, and a number of other diplomats visited the Latin Convent church and were expected to meet with members of the Christian community in Taybeh.

Belgian, French and Polish diplomats, along with a French mayor and Palestinian civilians, had been attacked near Taybeh on Saturday by masked Israeli settlers.

The previous day, Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine was taken to hospital after being assaulted while covering a Palestinian olive harvest near another West Bank village.

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The diplomats' visit coincided with US President Donald Trump endorsing his ally, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for Israel's parliamentary election on Oct 27.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee attended a settler conference in the West Bank on Sunday.

Huckabee, an evangelical Christian and longtime supporter of Israel, earlier wrote on X calling for "those who attacked" the Washington Post photojournalist, a US citizen, to be jailed.

Related:

NETANYAHU CIRCUMSPECT ON SETTLER VIOLENCE

Trump has expressed his opposition to Israeli annexation of the West Bank, but his administration has put little pressure on Netanyahu's right-wing, pro-settler government to change its policy.

UN bodies and most countries deem the settlements illegal under international law, but Israel rejects this, viewing the territory as disputed rather than occupied.

While Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and the Israeli military both blamed "Israeli rioters" for the attack on the diplomats, Netanyahu, whose coalition is projected to lose its governing majority, has been more circumspect.

He has said the diplomats entered a "sensitive area with a history of confrontations without prior coordination" with the Israeli military, and that the facts of the attack on Levine are "unclear".

France urged Israeli authorities to arrest Saturday's attackers and to end criminal violence in the West Bank, but by Sunday there was no announcement from Israeli authorities of any arrests in either of the two latest incidents.

Israeli settlers attack a journalist in Abu Falah, West Bank Oct 16, 2026, in this screengrab from a video. (Photo: Andrey X/via REUTERS)

The West Bank is home to some 500,000 settlers and at least 3 million Palestinians.

Settler attacks on the Palestinians are surging, with at least 170 since Sep 27, according to Yesh Din, an Israeli human rights group. Journalists, activists and foreign observers have also been targeted.

Yet prosecutions of Israeli settlers are rare.

On Sunday, Reuters saw a group of at least 10 settlers, masked and dressed in black, hurling rocks at Palestinians and activists harvesting olives near the Palestinian West Bank town of Salfit, prompting the farmers to flee.

Israeli border police were in the area and shot tear gas towards the hills.

Source: Reuters/fs

Related Topics

settler violence West Bank
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