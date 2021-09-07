US probing nearly 350 reports of oil spills in wake of Hurricane Ida

HOUSTON: The United States Coast Guard said on Monday (Sep 6) it was investigating nearly 350 reports of oil spills in and along the US Gulf of Mexico in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Ida's 240 kmh winds wreaked havoc on offshore oil production platforms and onshore oil and gas processing plants. About 88 per cent of the region's offshore oil production remains shut and more than 100 platforms unoccupied after the storm made landfall on Aug 29.

The Coast Guard has been conducting flyovers off the coast of Louisiana looking for spills. It is providing information to federal, state and local authorities responsible for cleaning the sites.

Flights on Sunday found evidence of a new leak from an offshore well and reported another leak responsible for a kilometres-long streak of oil was no longer active. A third report of oil near a drilling platform could not be confirmed, it said.

Offshore oil producer Talos Energy, which hired divers and a clean-up crew to respond to an oil spill in Bay Marchand, said old pipelines damaged during the storm were apparently responsible.

The source of the Bay Marchand leak remains unknown, said Coast Guard spokesman Lieutenant John Edwards. A Coast Guard-led team "will be looking at all potential sources in order to ensure any future risk is mitigated", he said.