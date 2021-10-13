Logo
US to open border with Canada starting in early November
A US and a Canadian flag flutter at the Canada-United States border crossing at the Thousand Islands Bridge in Lansdowne, Ontario, Canada on Sep 28, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Lars Hagberg)

13 Oct 2021 11:07AM (Updated: 13 Oct 2021 11:07AM)
WASHINGTON: The United States will open its border with Canada to vaccinated Canadians starting in early November, three US lawmakers said on Tuesday (Oct 12).

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has confirmed the plans, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

The office of New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said the United States had decided to allow fully vaccinated travellers from Canada and Mexico to come into the United States for non-essential travel through all ports of entry.

Canada on Aug 9 began allowing fully vaccinated US visitors into the country for non-essential travel.

The border closures with Canada, which have been in place for 19 months to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, have hit border communities hard and US lawmakers have been pushing the White House to lift restrictions since March 2020.

The White House announced on Sep 20 that the United States would lift travel restrictions on fully vaccinated air travellers from 33 countries in early November including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe.

Source: Reuters/aj

