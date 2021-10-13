US to open border with Canada starting in early November

WASHINGTON: The United States will open its border with Canada to vaccinated Canadians starting in early November, three US lawmakers said on Tuesday (Oct 12).

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has confirmed the plans, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

The office of New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said the United States had decided to allow fully vaccinated travellers from Canada and Mexico to come into the United States for non-essential travel through all ports of entry.