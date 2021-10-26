US to outline Nov 8 international travel reopening, COVID-19 vaccination rules

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration plans to unveil on Monday (Oct 25) its detailed rules requiring nearly all foreign air visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Nov 8, sources told Reuters.

The White House first disclosed on Sep 20 it would remove restrictions in early November for fully vaccinated air travelers from 33 countries.

The extraordinary US travel restrictions were first imposed in early 2020 to address the spread of COVID-19.

The rules bar most non-US citizens who within the last 14 days have been in the United Kingdom, the 26 Schengen countries in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

The White House plans to outline the legal framework requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for most foreign air travelers replacing the current restrictions, as well as rules for exemptions from the requirements.

The Biden administration will also detail requirements airlines must follow to confirm foreign travelers have been vaccinated before boarding US-bound flights.

The White House announced on Oct 15 that the new vaccine rules would take effect on Nov 8.

One concern among US officials and airlines is making sure foreign travelers are aware of the new vaccine rules that will take effect in just two weeks.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plans to issue new contact tracing rules requiring airlines to collect information from international air passengers.

The White House said earlier airlines will provide the information "upon request to follow up with travelers who have been exposed to COVID-19 variants or other pathogens."