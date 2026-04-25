US envoys head to Pakistan for Iran war talks

ISLAMABAD: US envoys headed to the Pakistani capital on Saturday (Apr 25) to kickstart a new round of peace negotiations with Iran, although Iranian state media said Tehran's envoys had no immediate plans to hold face-to-face talks.

As Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner set off for Islamabad, the White House said they would hold an "in-person conversation" with Iranian representatives.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Friday and met Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan's army chief and a key figure in the country's mediation efforts. The pair appeared together in a brief video posted by Tehran's embassy.



A Pakistani source involved in the talks told Reuters on Saturday that Araghchi delivered Tehran's negotiating demands, as well as its reservations about US demands, to Pakistani officials during his visit to Islamabad.



Iran's top military command said on Saturday that US forces will face Tehran's reaction if they continue their "blockade and piracy in the region", according to Iranian state TV.

Sealing a deal to end the Middle East war remains a thorny proposition, even as urgency mounts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for the world's oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Witkoff and Kushner would be in Pakistan "to engage in talks ... with representatives from the Iranian delegation".

"The Iranians reached out, as the president called on them to do, and asked for this in-person conversation," Leavitt said, adding that the talks would "hopefully move the ball forward towards a deal".

Leavitt said Vice President JD Vance, who led a first round of negotiations in Islamabad two weeks ago, would not be joining for the time being, but was on "standby to fly to Pakistan if necessary".

It remained unclear whether the Iranian side would meet directly with the US envoys.

Iranian state television said Araghchi has no plans to meet with the Americans, and Islamabad would serve as a bridge to "convey" Iranian proposals.

Pakistan's foreign ministry said Araghchi had arrived in Islamabad to discuss "ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability" with Pakistani officials, without directly referencing talks with Witkoff and Kushner.

An Iranian spokesman said Araghchi would later visit Oman and Russia to discuss efforts to end the war, which was launched against Iran by Israel and the United States on Feb 28.

Tehran's defence ministry, in a statement carried by news agency ISNA, said: "Our military power today is a dominant force, and the enemy is looking for a face-saving way to escape the war quagmire it has become trapped in."