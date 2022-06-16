US panel recommends COVID-19 vaccine for youngest children

WASHINGTON: After months of waiting for anxious parents, a panel of experts convened by the US Food and Drug Administration recommended Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday (Jun 15) for the nation's youngest children.

The panelists are now expected to vote soon in favor of also greenlighting the Pfizer vaccine. Formal authorisations should follow quickly, with the first shots in arms expected by next week.



"This recommendation does fill a significant unmet need for a really ignored younger population," said Michael Nelson, a professor of medicine at the University of Virginia and one of the 21 experts who unanimously said the benefits of the Moderna vaccine outweighed the risks.



Children under five are the only age group not yet eligible for COVID-19 immunisation in the United States and most countries. The FDA offers livestreams of its internal deliberations and its stamp of approval is considered the global gold standard.



Opening the meeting, senior FDA scientist Peter Marks said that despite studies showing the majority of children have now been infected with the coronavirus, the high rate of hospitalisations among infants, toddlers and young children during last winter's Omicron wave underscored the urgent need for vaccination.



"We are dealing with an issue where we have to be careful we don't become numb to the pediatric deaths because of the overwhelming number of older deaths," he said. "Every life is important and vaccine-preventable deaths are something we would like to try to do something about."



The United States has recorded 480 COVID-19 deaths in the 0-4 age group so far in the pandemic, according to latest official data - far higher than even a "terrible flu season," Marks said.



As of May 2022, there have been 45,000 hospitalisations in that group, nearly a quarter of which required intensive care.



Ahead of the meeting, the FDA posted its independent analyses of the pharmaceutical companies' vaccines, deeming both safe and effective.



Both vaccines are based on messenger RNA, which delivers genetic code for the coronavirus spike protein to human cells that then grow it on their surface, training the immune system to be ready for when it encounters the real virus. The technology is now considered the leading Covid vaccination platform.



Pfizer is seeking authorisation for three doses at three micrograms given to children aged six months through four years, while Moderna asked for the FDA to authorise its vaccine as two doses of a higher 25 micrograms for ages six months through five years.



Both vaccines were tested in trials of thousands of children. They were found to cause similar levels of mild side effects as in older age groups and triggered similar levels of antibodies.