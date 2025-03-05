US pauses intelligence sharing with Ukraine

WASHINGTON: The United States has "paused" intelligence sharing with Ukraine after a dramatic breakdown in relations between Kyiv and the White House, CIA director John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday (Mar 5).

President Donald Trump and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a public falling-out in the Oval Office last week, followed by Ukraine's top ally suspending crucial US military aid.

Ratcliffe confirmed that intelligence sharing had also been frozen as Ukraine seeks to beat back the Russian invasion.

"President Trump had a real question about whether President Zelenskyy was committed to the peace process," Ratcliffe told Fox News.

Ratcliffe said the pause "on the military front and the intelligence front" was temporary, and the US will again "work shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine".