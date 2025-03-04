US pauses military aid to Ukraine, says White House

WASHINGTON: The United States is pausing military aid to Ukraine days after US President Donald Trump clashed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, a White House official confirmed on Monday (Mar 3).
The official said the US is pausing and reviewing aid to ensure it is contributing to a solution.
The pause will last until Trump determines the country's leaders demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace, according to Bloomberg and Fox News reports.
"This is not permanent termination of aid, it's a pause," Fox News quoted a Trump administration official as saying.
Bloomberg reported that all US military equipment not currently in Ukraine would be paused, including weapons in transit on aircraft and ships or waiting in transit areas in Poland.
It added that Trump ordered Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to execute the pause.
The reports come hours after Trump told reporters at the White House that he had not discussed suspending military aid to Ukraine, but added that Zelenskyy "should be more appreciative" of Washington's support.
Nearly three years into the war, Washington has committed billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine.
Trump on Monday had warned that he would "not put up" much longer with Zelenskyy's stance on the war with Russia, as the Ukrainian leader countered he wanted to end it "as soon as possible".
"America will not put up with it for much longer," Trump said on social media.
The comment came after the Ukrainian president accused Russia - which invaded Ukraine in 2014 and greatly expanded the conflict in 2022 - of not being serious about peace.
The US president also stepped up his threats during an event at the White House on Monday, suggesting that Zelenskyy "won't be around very long" without a ceasefire deal with Moscow.
The two leaders' meeting on Friday ended in disaster as they clashed in an extraordinary exchange before the world's media at the White House over the war with Russia.
Trump and Vice President JD Vance laid into Zelenskyy, saying he showed disrespect, driving relations with Kyiv's most important wartime ally to a new low.
The Ukrainian leader was told to leave, a US official said, and an agreement between the countries to jointly develop Ukraine's rich natural resources was left unsigned.
Trump on Monday, however, offered hope the deal could be revived.