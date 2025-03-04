US pauses military aid to Ukraine, says White House

WASHINGTON: The United States is pausing military aid to Ukraine days after US President Donald Trump clashed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, a White House official confirmed on Monday (Mar 3).

The official said the US is pausing and reviewing aid to ensure it is contributing to a solution.

The pause will last until Trump determines the country's leaders demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace, according to Bloomberg and Fox News reports.

"This is not permanent termination of aid, it's a pause," Fox News quoted a Trump administration official as saying.

Bloomberg reported that all US military equipment not currently in Ukraine would be paused, including weapons in transit on aircraft and ships or waiting in transit areas in Poland.

It added that Trump ordered Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to execute the pause.

The reports come hours after Trump told reporters at the White House that he had not discussed suspending military aid to Ukraine, but added that Zelenskyy "should be more appreciative" of Washington's support.

Nearly three years into the war, Washington has committed billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine.