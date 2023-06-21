Logo
World

Pentagon's Ukraine accounting error revised up to US$6.2 billion
World

Pentagon's Ukraine accounting error revised up to US$6.2 billion

Pentagon's Ukraine accounting error revised up to US$6.2 billion

The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington, US, on Mar 3, 2022, more than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine. (File Photo: Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

21 Jun 2023 07:43AM
The Pentagon found it had overestimated the amount of funding for ammunition, missiles and other equipment it sent to Ukraine by US$6.2 billion due to an accounting error, a spokesperson said on Tuesday (Jun 20), more than double the amount previously disclosed.

The value of the accounting error was revised up from the US$3 billion that was first reported by Reuters in May, the result of assigning a higher-than-warranted value on US weaponry shipped to Ukraine.

Additional funding was uncovered as Pentagon officials researched the situation more thoroughly and clarified protocols for valuing equipment based on Financial Management Regulation and Department of Defense policy, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said.

The US$6.2 billion breaks down to US$3.6 billion for fiscal year 2023 and US$2.6 billion for fiscal year 2022, she said, adding that the errors did not impact the size of presidential drawdown authority or support for Ukraine.

Source: Reuters/at

