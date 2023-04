US, Philippines troops fire Javelins in largest ever joint war games

PALAYAN: US and Philippine troops turned their Javelin anti-tank missiles on cars standing in as enemy vehicles on Thursday (Apr 13), in the allies' largest ever war games.

Under a plume of black smoke, three sedans parked on scrubland were crushed by missiles fired from about 600m away by three soldiers at a military base in the north of the Philippines.

The annual Balikatan manoeuvres follow a three-day Chinese military exercise that simulated targeted strikes and a blockade of self-ruled, democratic Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.

"As you're recently witnessing, there are some irresponsible behaviours that are ongoing and we should call those irresponsible behaviours out," US Army Pacific Commander General Charles Flynn told reporters at the site, without elaborating further.

Flynn added that the war games were an important show of "collective commitment to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific".

Philippine Army chief Lieutenant-General Romeo Brawner praised the "effectivity" of Javelins against Russian tank and armour in the Ukraine war, adding Manila plans to acquire the weapon in the future.

"We want to also bring that capability to the Philippine Army in order for us to be able to bolster our defensive posture and be able to defend our territory," Brawner added.