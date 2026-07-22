US plans to announce nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia: Media

WASHINGTON: The United States plans to announce a landmark deal with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (Jul 22) that would help establish a civilian nuclear programme in the kingdom, according to media reports.

The move comes as Washington continues to fight a war with Iran that began in part over US concerns with Tehran's own nuclear programme - an issue that remains a key point of contention during now-stalled talks between the two foes.

Citing two unnamed US officials, the New York Times reported on Tuesday that the Trump administration planned to formally sign and announce the deal with the Saudis on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump's administration said the agreement would provide billions of dollars for the US nuclear industry.

A provision in the 30-year deal would potentially see American companies build a uranium enrichment facility in Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal reported.

But some US lawmakers from both parties and Israeli officials have voiced opposition to a civilian nuclear project for Saudi Arabia, over fears it could be converted to eventually develop nuclear weapons.

The deal is expected to be submitted to Congress in the coming days, but its approval is not required for it to go through.

Saudi Arabia has long been adamant about its right to pursue a civilian nuclear programme.

In recent years, Washington has sought to include any deal concerning a nuclear agreement as part of wider strategic play that would include seeing Saudi Arabia normalise ties with Israel, along with the signing of a US defence pact.

The US signed a nuclear agreement with the kingdom's neighbour the United Arab Emirates in 2009, though the country does not enrich its own uranium.

In May, a drone struck a generator near the UAE's Barakah nuclear plant, the Arab world's only such facility, causing a fire.

Policymakers have long feared that if Iran produced a nuclear weapon, the move would set off an arms race across the Gulf.

With renewed fighting between the United States and Iran, fears are growing that the war risks further destabilising the region.

Tehran's Yemeni allies the Houthi rebels threatened to expand the war this week, announcing they would blockade Saudi ports.

The declaration has spurred fears that such a blockade could threaten the supply of millions of barrels of crude to the international market.

Last week, Saudi Arabia and the Houthis traded fire, threatening a 2022 truce, though the rebels have largely remained on the sidelines since the Middle East war erupted in late February.