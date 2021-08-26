US plans COVID-19 booster shots at six months instead of eight: Report

WASHINGTON: US health regulators could approve a third COVID-19 shot for adults beginning at least six months after full vaccination, instead of the previously announced eight-month gap, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Approval of boosters for all three COVID-19 shots being administered in the United States - those manufactured by Pfizer and partner BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson - is expected in mid-September, the report said, citing a person familiar with the plans.