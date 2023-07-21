Logo
World

US plans second summit with Pacific island leaders in September
World

US plans second summit with Pacific island leaders in September

US plans second summit with Pacific island leaders in September

US President Joe Biden poses with leaders from the US- Pacific Island Country Summit, New Caledonia's President Louis Mapou, Tonga's Prime Minister Hu'akavemeiliku Siaosi Sovaleni, Palau's President Surangel Whipps Jr., Tuvalu's Prime Minister Kausea Natano, Federated States of Micronesia's President David Panuelo, Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape, Marshall Islands President David Kabua, Samoa's Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, French Polynesia's President Edouard Fritch and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown at the White House in Washington, on Sep 29, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

21 Jul 2023 03:04AM (Updated: 21 Jul 2023 03:07AM)
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will host a second summit with leaders of Pacific island nations in September, Joseph Yun, the US official responsible to negotiations with three key Pacific island states said on Thursday (Jul 20).

US official have said the summit is expected to take place around the time of the UN General Assembly meetings in New York in September.

Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said in May Biden would arrange another summit of Pacific island leaders this year after the disappointment caused by his cancellation of a visit to Papua New Guinea due to the domestic debt ceiling crisis. Biden hosted a first summit with the leaders last year.

"He has committed holding a second Summit in September this year," Yun told an event hosted by the Heritage Foundation think tank.

Source: Reuters

