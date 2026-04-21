US positive on Iran deal but talks still uncertain as ceasefire end nears

WASHINGTON: The United States expressed confidence that peace talks with Iran would go ahead in Pakistan, and a senior Iranian official said Tehran was considering joining, but significant hurdles and uncertainty remained as the end of a ceasefire approached.

US President Donald Trump wants an agreement that would prevent further oil price rises and stock market shocks, but has insisted Iran cannot have the means to develop a nuclear weapon. Tehran hopes to leverage its control of the Strait of Hormuz to strike a deal that averts a restart of the war, eases sanctions but does not impede its nuclear program.

The Iranian official, speaking to Reuters, said Tehran was "positively reviewing" its participation in talks, despite earlier ruling them out, but stressed no decision had been made.

A Pakistani source involved in the discussions said there was momentum for talks to recommence on Wednesday (Apr 22) and Trump could attend in person, or virtually, if a deal were to be signed.

"Things are moving forward and the talks are on track for tomorrow," the source said on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity.

OIL PRICE DOWN ON TALKS OPTIMISM

Oil prices fell and stocks bounced back in early trading in Asia on Tuesday on the expectation that US-Iran peace talks will resume this week, after earlier meetings in Islamabad broke down without an agreement. Oil prices had jumped around 6 per cent in Monday trading on doubts over the talks.

Brent crude futures declined 54 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to US$94.94 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate for May fell US$1.11, or 1.2 per cent, to US$88.50.

But tensions remained high, with Iran's foreign ministry on Tuesday condemning the United States for what it called an attack on the Iranian commercial vessel Touska at the weekend, demanding the immediate release of the vessel, its crew and their families.

"Iran would use all its capabilities to defend its national interests and security and protect the rights and dignity of its citizens ... the United States would bear full responsibility for any further escalation in the region," it said, according to Iranian state media.