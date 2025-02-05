Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US Postal Service suspends parcels from China
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US Postal Service suspends parcels from China

US Postal Service suspends parcels from China

A US Postal Service employee sorts mail at the Los Angeles Processing and Distribution Center in preparation for another busy holiday season, on Nov 30, 2022, in Los Angeles. (File photo: AFP/Frederic J. Brown)

05 Feb 2025 11:53AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The US Postal Service (USPS) said on Tuesday (Feb 4) it was temporarily suspending inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong, shortly after President Donald Trump's imposition of fresh tariffs targeting Beijing.

The halt will take place "until further notice", and follows Trump's order for an additional 10 per cent levy on Chinese imports starting on Tuesday.

The order, unveiled over the weekend, also eliminated a duty-free exemption for low value packages.

The "de minimis" exemption allows goods valued at US$800 or below to come into the United States without paying duties or certain taxes.

But it has faced scrutiny due to a a surge in shipments claiming the exemption in recent years.

US officials pointed to the growth of Chinese-founded online retailers Shein and Temu as a key factor behind this increase - and Tuesday's halt could delay parcels from both companies from entering the country.

Washington has been looking to tighten the rule, saying the growth in shipments makes it harder to screen goods for security risks.

However, the USPS gave no reason for its pause on Tuesday.

Other retailers like Amazon might also be impacted.

Related:

Source: AFP/dy

Related Topics

United States China postage Shein temu tariffs

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement