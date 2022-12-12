US President Joe Biden to reinforce Africa interests at upcoming summit in face of China's challenge

Mr Mvemba Phezo Dizolele, director and senior fellow of the Africa Program at the think-tank Center for Strategic and International Studies, said: “The US should be able to compete with China on loans, for instance. It should not only be the purview of China.”

He noted that the US has institutions such as the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM Bank), an independent government agency that financially supports American firms, that could help boost the export of their goods and services around the world.

“There's an institution called the Development Finance Corporation (DFC), there's an initiative called Prosper Africa, there's an initiative called Power Africa. All those institutions should be revamped,” he said, adding that entrepreneurs in Africa should know more about such schemes which seek to boost investments.

Both global superpowers are also on a diplomatic offensive on the African continent.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds bilateral meetings with some, if not all, of his African counterparts at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit every three years.

In contrast, at the US-Africa Leaders Summit this week, there are still no one-on-one meetings scheduled between any of the African leaders and President Biden.